Happy October! It’s time to fully celebrate spooky season and McDonald’s is helping achieve that now that they’ve announced the return of their Boo Buckets!

This year, the Boo Buckets have been revamped, taking on new characters that look to be just furry monsters with four different colored buckets (blue, green, orange and white).

Customers can start collecting their Boo Buckets on October 15!