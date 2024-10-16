The most popular cuisine in Oklahoma won’t surprise you

Stock photo tacos mexican food (Photo by Chitokan C.: https://www.pexels.com/photo/close-up-photo-of-rice-and-tacos-2087748/)

By Abby Jessen

A new study from Hello Millions has determined the most popular cuisines in each state according to their Google search popularity, and if you’ve driven around Oklahoma, I bet you can guess what our favorite cuisine is. We definitely have a ton of options for Mexican food!

Most Popular Cuisines in Oklahoma

  1. Mexican
  2. Chinese
  3. Indian
  4. Italian
  5. Thai

I was certainly surprised that barbecue didn’t make the Top 5, but I’m guessing that’s because so many Oklahomans make that in their own smokers.

What’s your favorite type of food? Comment below!

