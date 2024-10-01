Mother Road Market launches a month of fun for October!

Mother Road Market Courtesy: Mother Road Market

By Chase Thompson

Mother Road Market is welcoming fall with family-fun events including a kids cooking class, live music, trivia, and of course Halloween activities!

$5 Wednesdays -- Food merchants with have a $5 menu item available every Wednesday!

Sat. Oct. 5th -- Kids Cooking Class slated from from 10:30am to Noon!

Thur. Oct. 10th - Food Fight: Slider Showdown from 6p-8p! ($20 tix & you get to sample various sliders)

Sat. Oct. 12th - Celebrating Tulsa Pride from 11a-1p with live music and fun giveaways!

Sun. Oct. 20th - Kids Cooking Master Class with a Halloween twist!

Fri. Oct. 25th - Harry Potter Trivia Night

Sat. Oct. 26th - Tulsa Market District Spooktacular from 10a-1p with face painting, balloon twisting, and giveaways!

