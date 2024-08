NASHVILLE, TN - MAY 16: Keith Urban performs the national anthem prior to Game Three of the Western Conference Final between the Anaheim Ducks and the Nashville Predators during the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

The Nashville Predators have announced their ‘Bobblehead Series’ for the upcoming season will include some of the biggest names in country music! Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, Vince Gill and Amy Grant, and Jelly Roll bobbleheads will be given away during different games throughout the season.

