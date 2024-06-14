New Artist: Sam Barber

2024 Stagecoach Festival - Day 3 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Sam Barber performs at the Palomino Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 28, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

I’ll be honest --- I just discovered him THIS week and can’t wait to see where his career goes! Are you familiar with Sam Barber? He grew up in Missouri on a family farm and didn’t take an interest in music until he was 16. He’s auditioned for American Idol and has been establishing his name in the would of Country with a sound similar to Zach Bryan.

He’s featured on the soundtrack for the new “Twisters” movie -- Check out a little snippet of his song below:

And get ready for this... He’s coming to play the Oklahoma Stage at the Tulsa State Fair this year! That’s a FREE show for those at the fair! (Sat. 9/28)

Feel free to take the trip down the rabbit hole with me as we get to know Sam Barber!