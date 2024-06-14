New Artist: Sam Barber

I’ll be honest --- I just discovered him THIS week and can’t wait to see where his career goes! Are you familiar with Sam Barber? He grew up in Missouri on a family farm and didn’t take an interest in music until he was 16. He’s auditioned for American Idol and has been establishing his name in the would of Country with a sound similar to Zach Bryan.
He’s featured on the soundtrack for the new “Twisters” movie -- Check out a little snippet of his song below:
And get ready for this... He’s coming to play the Oklahoma Stage at the Tulsa State Fair this year! That’s a FREE show for those at the fair! (Sat. 9/28)
Feel free to take the trip down the rabbit hole with me as we get to know Sam Barber!