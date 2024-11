ARTIST PHOTOS: Thursday at Country Concert '24 Check out these photos of Cody Johnson, Riley Green, Trace Adkins, and many more from Thursday at Country Concert '24 in Fort Loramie, Ohio (RENTZPHOTOGRAPHY1@GMAIL.COM)

The Deluxe Version on Cody Johnson’s Leather album came out today. There are a couple of songs that I have had on repeat and one that absolutely slayed me.

My favorite right now is “C’mon Cowgirl”. If you have a daughter, grab a tissue.





The new tracks are as follows:

Overdue

The Fall

How Do You Sleep At Night?

Country Boy Singin’ The Blues

Georgia Peaches

Damn Good Life

C’Mon Cowgirl

I Wished It Was You

Made In The USA

Over Missin’ You

The Mustang