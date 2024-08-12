The New Queen of Country!

My 5-year-old LOVES Lainey Wilson. We took a little road trip Saturday night to see her at the Walmart Amp in Rogers.

The stage set up is awesome! The centerpiece is an old truck that rotates throughout her set.

Barbara Mandrell’s " I was country when country wasn’t cool” starts playing, you hear the roar of the engine, the light start bouncing around on stage, the song is over. The roar of the crowd drowns out the engine noise and then through the smoke, Lainey appears, standing on top of the truck kicking it off with " Hang Tight Honey”!

She brought a little girl on stage, it was her fourth birthday, she was the honorary cowgirl of the night! She also saw a little girl in the crowd, holding a sign that said, " beat cancer, beat cancer again, meet Lainey Wilson, sing with Lainey Wilson”. Lainey put a check mark next to her last to wishes on the posterboard. They sang Miranda Lambert’s " Kerosene”. It was such a beautiful, sweet moment. A memory that will last a lifetime for that little girl.

I was looking around at the crowd, there were all of these little girls singing every word, dressed like Lainey. She is the same down-to-earth, genuine soul that I met before she even had a song on the radio. Her dedication, kindness, work ethic, inspire a generation of little ones to chase their dreams and never accept no for an answer.

That’s the type of lady that I am proud my little girl looks up to! We all love Lainey Wilson!

LW in Arkansas

Lainey Wilson Lainey Wilson in Rogers, Arkansas (Jenny Law)











