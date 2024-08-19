NEW TREND ALERT: Adults are Using Lemonade Stands to pay off Student Loan Debt!

Adults are tracing back to their childhood habits to pay off their debts in this economy.

TikTok is flooded with people who are setting up their own lemonade stands to help cover educational costs like Malia Blake.

Blake was around $40,000 in debt from students loans, credit cards and a car and wanted to attend law school when she found her inspiration from TikTok to start her own lemonade stand to pay off such debt.

She invested $1,500 in coolers, an industrial lemon slicer, a banner and other supplies as she headed to events and parking lots around town to sell her lemonade.

Blake says she makes $1,000 to $1,500 in sales per event. She sells her lemonade for $8 a cup and offers five flavors: watermelon, mango, strawberry, hibiscus and plain.

Adults like Blake are setting up their own lemonade stands at farmers markets, local festivals and concerts and doing really well according to TikTok even though it’s all weather dependent and has now become very competitive since gaining popularity!