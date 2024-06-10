New Trend Alert: Baby name inspirations from cemetery visits

Haley Hodge is a North Carolina mother who’s gone viral on TikTok after sharing her unique inspiration behind her children’s names which came after visits to a cemetery.

This didn’t seem unusual for Haley as her parents named her younger sister Cooper after feeling inspired at a funeral.

“They were at the burial site, and they noticed her name,” Hodge, a physical therapist and content creator, told USA Today.

During her childhood, Hodge’s mother would take the kids to the graveyard on family trips to teach them history.

“My mom found that we were more interested in spooky stories and ghost stories rather than the historical tours,” she said. “I’ve always been fond of walking through the cemeteries and looking at how they’re decorated or their stories behind some of the people.”

Once Haley began starting a family of her own, she decided she wanted to continue the tradition and, now on her fourth child, has since shared her experience on TikTok.







