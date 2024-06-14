New Trend Alert: Reverse ATMs

Would you convert your cash into a disposable debit card?

By Caitlin Fisher

Many businesses nationally are becoming cashless. Here in Tulsa, plenty of common sites like the BOK Center and ONEOK Field have already converted and it can be a nuisance if you only have cash on you!

To help solve this problem, “reverse ATMs” have been popping up where your cash is taken and converted into a burner debit card. Per usual with ATMs that aren’t through your bank, a transaction fee is also deducted which is usually only a few bucks.

Should Green Country hop onto this new trend and get reverse ATMs??

