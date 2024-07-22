Oklahoma Native Competing in 2024 Summer Olympics

The 2024 Summer Olympics kick off Friday, July 26 and will feature an Oklahoma native and University of Oklahoma Sooner representing Team USA!

Yukon native, Vernon Turner, is set to compete in the high jumping portion of the summer games in Paris.

“Finally being able to just support Oklahoma and support Sooner Nation and my family, and go over there and jump for something more than myself is a big thing.” said Turner.

Turner participated in the 2016 trials when he was only a junior at Yukon High School and competed again in the 2020 trials with this year being the year he was finally able to make it onto the team.

“It was the moment like ‘you finally did it’, there’s still more work to be done,” said Turner. " To be able to call yourself an Olympian like that, not many people get that opportunity in their life.”

Catch Turner in action on August 7 on NBC and Peacock.