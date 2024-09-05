Oklahoma School for the Deaf offering free sign language classes

Oklahoma School for the Deaf (Oklahoma School for the Deaf)

If you’ve ever wanted to learn sign language, the Oklahoma School for the Deaf is giving you the chance to learn for free!

Free online classes are being offered for the fall semester in a self-paced course with two eight-lesson sections.

According to the Oklahoma School for the Deaf, this course has attracted 719,121 students since the 2022-2023 school year with 683,016 coming from outside of Oklahoma.

These online lessons are available from September 16 - December 30, 2024 with registration now open.