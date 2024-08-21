Oklahoma State to wear NIL fund QR codes on helmets

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 27 TaxAct Texas Bowl - Texas A&M vs Oklahoma State HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 27: An Oklahoma State helmet rests on the field during warmups before the TaxAct Texas Bowl between the Texas A&M Aggies and Oklahoma State Cowboys at NRG Stadium on December 27, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

We’ve seen a lot of change in the college football landscape the last few years from conference shifts to an expanded playoff to NIL deals, and now Oklahoma State is leading the way on a new trend!

OSU Coach Mike Gundy announced the Cowboys will wear QR codes on their helmets this season that link to the general team fund for every student-athlete on the roster to benefit from NIL (name, image, and likeness) money.

The codes will NOT be visible if you’re attending the games in the stands in Stillwater, but you WILL be able to see them and scan them to donate if you’re watching on TV.

The QR code initiative is part of the “Saddle Up Campaign” organized by Pokes With A Purpose.

Full details are available at okstate.com.



