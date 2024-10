PSL season FILE PHOTO: All of the pumpkin products will soon be out. (Photographer: George Dolgikh/George Dolgikh - stock.adobe.com)

Just in time for fall, JeffBet has released a study showing the pumpkin products that Oklahoma residents search for the most! I was very proud to see that pumpkin spice lattes didn’t make the list. (I’m more of a peppermint coffee girl, myself).

Oklahoma’s Favorite Pumpkin Products

Pumpkin Pie Pumpkin Bread Pumpkin Roll Pumpkin Cheesecake Pumpkin Muffin

What’s your favorite pumpkin product? Comment below!