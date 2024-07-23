Opening Date Set for New Reasor’s in Broken Arrow!

Reasor's R Logo

By Chase Thompson

It’s an exciting time for those that live & work in South BA along the Creek Turnpike! Reasor’s has set Thursday, August 8th as the Grand Opening of the new store just off Aspen near the Creek Turnpike!

Amenities include an outdoor grill and bar with a huge patio dining area offering live music, plus a children’s playground. Inside the store, we can expect many upgrades along with options of made made-to-order meals and chef-prepared entrees.

Physical location: 1914 W. Norfolk Dr.

Visual location: Aspen Ave. at the Creek Turnpike

In Tulsa terms: 145th E. Ave. between 111th St. and 121st St.

