Scenes in Forrest Gump were filmed in Beaufort, Bluff Plantation and Fripp Island, South Carolina.

On Sunday (July 28), the Grand Ole Opry celebrated the 30th anniversary of the iconic movie, Forrest Gump. Gary Sinise, who played Lt. Dan Taylor in the movie, and his Lt. Dan Band made their Opry debut during the event.

Scotty McCreery, Jamey Johnson, Gary Levox and more joined in the celebration with performances.