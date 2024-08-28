OU football to add Toby Keith tradition during home games

Toby Keith through the years FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2012, file photo Toby Keith performs at the 60th Annual BMI Country Awards on in Nashville, Tenn. Keith, whose hometown of Moore, Okla., was hit by a massive tornado in May, announced Thursday, June 13, 2013, that his Oklahoma Twister Relief Concert will be held July 6 at the University of Oklahoma's Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman. Joining Keith is fellow Oklahoman Garth Brooks and his wife, Trisha Yearwood. Other performers include Willie Nelson and Ronnie Dunn. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File) (Wade Payne/Wade Payne/Invision/AP)

This is so awesome! Oklahoma football is going to pay tribute to Clinton, OK native Toby Keith by playing one of his songs every home game.

Expect to hear Toby Keith blasting through the speakers at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium every home game between the 3rd and 4th quarters.

Oklahoma is adding a Toby Keith sing-along to 3rd/4th quarter break during the 2024 season❤️https://t.co/p276VC1sD6 pic.twitter.com/5trOvXIsbu — On3 (@On3sports) August 26, 2024

This comes at the perfect time because many SEC schools have the tradition of playing a certain song after the 3rd quarter of home games.