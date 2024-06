2024 NCAA Division I Softball Championship OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - JUNE 6: Kinzie Hansen #9 of the Oklahoma Sooners is greeted by teammates at home plate on a two-run home run against the Texas Longhorns in the third inning during the Championship Finals of the 2024 NCAA Women's College World Series at OGE Energy Field at Devon Park on June 6, 2024 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images) (Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

What a great night of softball in OKC if you were watching Oklahoma take on Texas for Game 1 of the WCWS! Game 2 is on deck for tonight (Thurs. 6/6) at 7pm back in OKC at Devon Park and will be live on ESPN again! Let’s GO ladies!! A win tonight will give OU their 4th (FOURTH) back-to-back-to-back-to-BACK championship win which will be a record!! 🥎