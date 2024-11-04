Plan to visit Iglootown this holiday season

Winter is right around the corner and Welltown Brewing has the perfect way to stay warm while spending time with friends and family: Iglootown.

Iglootown is Tulsa’s rooftop retreat with eight heated igloos available for reservations fit with blankets, speakers to play your own music, Welltown’s tasty brews/food and of course, the beautiful view of Tulsa’s skyline.

You can either reserve an Igloo (fits up to 8 people) or if you have a bigger party, check out a Snowglobe or Cozy Cabin available for reservations (both fit up to 12 people).

Iglootown is open on the rooftop of Welltown Brewery through March 2, 2025.