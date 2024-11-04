Plan to visit Iglootown this holiday season

Iglootown

By Caitlin Fisher

Winter is right around the corner and Welltown Brewing has the perfect way to stay warm while spending time with friends and family: Iglootown.

Iglootown is Tulsa’s rooftop retreat with eight heated igloos available for reservations fit with blankets, speakers to play your own music, Welltown’s tasty brews/food and of course, the beautiful view of Tulsa’s skyline.

You can either reserve an Igloo (fits up to 8 people) or if you have a bigger party, check out a Snowglobe or Cozy Cabin available for reservations (both fit up to 12 people).

Iglootown is open on the rooftop of Welltown Brewery through March 2, 2025.

