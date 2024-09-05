Post Malone reveals that he and Morgan Wallen recorded a second song together

2024 Stagecoach Festival - Day 3 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Post Malone and Morgan Wallen perform at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 28, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Post Malone was a guest on Theo Von’s This Past Weekend podcast when he revealed that he and Morgan Wallen have recorded another song together.

“Morgan Wallen’s amazing...we wrote ’I Had Some Help’ together. We cut another song too...” Post said, “I think I remember doing a verse, it was one of those long nights. That song’s awesome too. I don’t know if he’s gonna do anything with it, but I remember it being awesome. I was having a lot of fun. We were just all together, Chandler Walters was there and ERNEST, it was just killer. I love writing songs with my buddies”.