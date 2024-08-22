The Pumpkin Spice Trend has hit Ziggi’s Menu!

Fall is right around the corner and you can tell because pumpkin has made its way onto many menus across town, including Ziggi’s Coffee!

The Ziggi’s Coffee fall menu includes:

Pumpkin Pie Latte – Ziggi’s Coffee signature espresso mixed with steamed or chilled milk combined with a creamy spice-filled pumpkin flavor, topped with whipped cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon. (Prices starting at $4.75)

Customers will be able to enjoy these limited edition fall menu items through Thursday, October 31!



