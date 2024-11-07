A rite of passage

The evidence. (Jenny Law)

By Jenny Law

My first born is an angel. My second born keeps me on my toes, I have cloned myself.

Last night, she asked for a snack. I went to the pantry, flipped the light on, turned around and something was not right.

I said " Ev, did you cut your hair?!” She was sporting bangs on the right side but not on the left.

She proudly said " Yes! I wanted bangs like Ella Langley.” She got ahold her little scissors and chopped her hair. I mean, she did not do a terrible job.

Let’s hear your stories! Did you kid every cut their own hair or shave off an eyebrow?

A right of passage My kid cut her hair. (Jenny Law)

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!