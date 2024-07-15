Fun fact about me, I love drawing and painting. I have never taken an art class in my life, it is just a God given gift. We do this thing called " Love Day” at the church we attend. I got recruited to come up with a design for a mural that would be painted at Roy Clark Elementary School. The theme was safari. We finished the mural and decorated the library all day on Saturday!

I can sketch all day long but when it comes to scale, I struggle. I’m not going to lie, it was giving me some anxiety!

It’s so nice to have a tribe that you can count on that has different strengths! Lauren, Laura Ann, and Ashley, all helped make my vision for the wall come to life!

Lauren is the curator for the Skiatook Arts Center, she came to my rescue with a grid!

I cannot thank those ladies enough for shaving some time off by helping me paint!

The faculty at Roy Clark Elementary are nothing short of amazing! Kudos to everything that they do for the kids!

I hope that when school starts, the kids love their new space!

They are revealing the library remodel to families on August 3rd! Here is a sneak peek for you!