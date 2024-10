M&M's Get A New Look NEW YORK - MARCH 12: M&M's candies in new, redesigned packaging are seen March 12, 2004 in New York City. Masterfoods USA, a unit of Mars Inc., is re-introducing the nation's number-one selling candy with a major advertising campaign, a bolder logo on packaging, and brighter-colored candy shells to induce sales in the flat U.S.chocolate industry. (Photo by Stephen Chernin/Getty Images) (Stephen Chernin/Getty Images)

The M&M’s Halloween Rescue Squad is back for another year to help replenish your candy on one of the busiest nights of the year!

If you run out of Halloween candy on October 31, don’t fret! Just call on the M&M Rescue Squad and they will deliver replacement treats straight to your door for FREE!

You can submit a refill request online anytime after 5 p.m. on Halloween and your candy will be restocked in about 30 minutes.