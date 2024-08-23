Schedule Released for Born & Raised Festival this September

The countdown is on as this year’s Born & Raised Festival heads back to Pryor the weekend of September 13-15!

Now attendees have a schedule of when to catch their favorite artist(s) so they can start planning their weekend fun!

On Friday, September 13, attendees can expect to see Hank Williams Jr., The Cadillac Three, Shane Smith & The Saints and more:

On Saturday, attendees have the chance to see Koe Wetzel, Midland, Treaty Oak Revival and more:

Attendees can wrap up the weekend of fun on Sunday, September 15 seeing Cody Johnson, Dwight Yoakam, The Red Clay Strays and many more:

Daily as well as weekend passes are still available if you don’t have your tickets yet! Once your tickets are secured, be sure to download the Born & Raised app to start planning your weekend: