Scheels Sneak Peek!

I got a sneak peek of the Scheels store that is going in Woodland Hills Mall this afternoon!

This place is AMAZING! They will have over 75 specialty shops, within 240,000 square feet of retail space housing over a million products from hunting gear to home decor, and everything in between!

They will carry all of your sporting goods needs and much more! They will have a full-service bike service shop, bow & firearms service center, archery lanes, golf simulators, and a state-of-the-art hitting bay and more!

They also have a 56-foot Ferris wheel, a 16,000-gallon saltwater aquarium with more than 600 fish, a wildlife mountain, Fuzziwig’s Candy Shop, that my kids are going to LOVE! Shoppers will have the opportunity to enjoy interactive arcade games, sports simulators, and specialty treats at Ginna’s Café, a restaurant serving gourmet soups and sandwiches, homemade fudge, and specialty coffee!

I cannot wait for y’all to experience this place! The awesome thing about Scheels is not only are they creating jobs here in Green Country, full time employees are employee-owners! This isn’t another national chain type of store; they are focused on our community! Scheels opens October 19th!

Get more info below!

