Shaboozey to perform at halftime of Lions and Bears Thanksgiving Day game

A couple of weeks ago, the NFL announced that Lainey Wilson will be performing the halftime show during the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants game on Thanksgiving Day. The NFL can’t get enough to country music’s hottest artist as they announced over the weekend that Shaboozey will be performing at halftime of the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears game on Thanksgiving day.

“Thanksgiving football is an iconic tradition in this country, and I’m hyped to be a part of it this year,” Shaboozey tells Billboard. “The Detroit Lions season has been pretty epic so far, and I’m excited to tap into that crazy energy their fans bring to Ford Field. I can’t wait for America to see the show we’ve been working on for y’all.”