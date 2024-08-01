Shocking my Coworkers today!

One of the perks of radio is the fact that no one sees you. You hide behind a microphone, in the studio. I mean we do have people in the building, so I am not walking around here in my pajamas or anything. I typically opt for one of my many Cody Johnson t-shirts and a pair of jeans. That is my “work” uniform.

There are some days though, we have client meetings and such and I have to wear grown up clothes. Today, is one of those days.

I feel like a zoo animal. People are stopping in and gazing at me in awe because I have a dress on. I should have charged admission to visit my office.

This is a RARE sight.

I have nothing against dresses, but they just feel too flowy for me.

It’s nice to dress up every once in a while. With that said, after my meeting was over, I kicked the boots off and slipped into something a bit more comfortable!

Hot, right?! They are all staring now for different reasons haha!