'SNL's' Colin Jost to host Pop Culture 'Jeopardy!'

Saturday Night Live Weekend Update co-anchor Colin Jost has been tapped to host Amazon Prime's Pop Culture Jeopardy!, set to begin production in August.

Similar to traditional Jeopardy!, the spin-off, billed as "the first Jeopardy! series created exclusively for a major streaming service," will employ an answer-question format, but with a focus on categories such as music, film, TV, stage and sports, according to Variety. Additionally, contestants will play in teams of three in a tournament-style event.

“What is: I’m excited,” Jost quipped in response to the announcement in a statement obtained by the outlet.

Jost joined SNL back in 2005 and has co-anchored the sketch show's Weekend Update segment since 2014. He's also appeared in the films How to Be Single, Coming 2 America and Tom and Jerry.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.