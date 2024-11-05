“Sparkling” New Dr. Pepper Flavor and more have Arrived at Sonic

Sonic

By Caitlin Fisher

Just in time for the holiday season, Sonic has launched its winter menu with three new items to check out:

  • Buttery Brew - combination of root beer with caramel and sweet cream
  • Sparkling Sugar Cookie Dr. Pepper - features the classic Dr. Pepper taste with hints of caramel and sugar cookie, all topped with a layer of sweet cream
  • Red Velvet Cake Batter Shake - creamy vanilla soft serve blended with rich red velvet cake batter, topped with red velvet cream cheese whipped topping and a cherry
@raeeeeee26

New Day, New Taste Test 🥤🍪 basically a dirty Dr Pepper & then we have a buttery brew! #sparklingsugarcookiedrpepper #tastetest #sonicdrivein #drpepper #rootbeer #drinktok #butterybrew #dirtydrpepper

♬ original sound - Raeeeeee✨

NOTE: The Buttery Brew and Sparking Sugar Cookie Dr. Pepper flavors are part of Sonic’s Flavorista Favorites, available only through their app.



