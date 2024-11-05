“Sparkling” New Dr. Pepper Flavor and more have Arrived at Sonic

Just in time for the holiday season, Sonic has launched its winter menu with three new items to check out:

Buttery Brew - combination of root beer with caramel and sweet cream

Sparkling Sugar Cookie Dr. Pepper - features the classic Dr. Pepper taste with hints of caramel and sugar cookie, all topped with a layer of sweet cream

Red Velvet Cake Batter Shake - creamy vanilla soft serve blended with rich red velvet cake batter, topped with red velvet cream cheese whipped topping and a cherry

NOTE: The Buttery Brew and Sparking Sugar Cookie Dr. Pepper flavors are part of Sonic's Flavorista Favorites, available only through their app.








