Summertime!

School is out. Are you already hearing " I’m Boooooored” from your children?

My kids are in Texas right now visiting Grandparents. It has been really quiet at home.

I know when they get back that I will hear they are bored at least once or twice a day.

Here are some free things to do around town!

Location – 2650 S John Williams Way, Tulsa

Hours – Everyday From 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Gathering Place is filled with over 100 unique experiences including special events multiple dining options, and an ensemble of activities to ensure that your children (and even you) have a fantastic visit. Look at all they have to offer here at gatheringplace.org/parkcalendar.

Location – 400 Civic Ctr, Tulsa

Hours – Monday – Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with Friday closing at 6 p.m., and Sunday’s hours being 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tulsa City-County Library has a loaded calendar of family-friendly events, from weekly storytimes to programming for all ages. These include book clubs, craft clubs, anime clubs and even more!

There’s even an opportunity to sign your child up for the Summer Reading Program for a chance to win prizes!

Location – 1124 S Lewis Ave, Tulsa Hours – Closed Mondays; Tuesday – Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Bring the family out for a day of shopping and from local businesses and amazing eateries! They also can eat for $5 only every Wednesday!

Location – 1 S Lewis Ave, Tulsa

Hours – Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Start the day fresh with a day of shopping for goods and gifts from local farmers and producers.

Location – 6850 S Elwood Ave, Tulsa

Hours – Depends on forecast daily.

Challenge you and the family to a hike on Turkey mountain and enjoy the scenery and quality time! This is just one hiking opportunity there are also places like Chandler Park, Oxley Nature Center, and Ray Harral Nature Center. If you want more of a challenge, head to Keystone Ancient Forest in Sand Springs.

Location – 1709 Utica Square, Tulsa

Hours – Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

One of Tulsa’s favorite annual traditions, come bring out the family to enjoy a free concert from local talent! For a peek of the lineups, visit https://uticasquare.com/events/summers-fifth-night/ .

Location – Guthrie Green; 111 E Reconciliation Way, Tulsa

Hours – Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m.

Savor a night with the family at Guthrie Green every Tuesday this summer and enjoy a free themed concerts from the ever-talented Starlight Band!

Location – 123 N Main St, Broken Arrow

Hours – Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Tuesdays from 4 p.m. 8 p.m.

Enjoy a morning or evening of shopping at the famous Rose District in Broken Arrow. Its proximity to area shops and restaurants allows customers to experience all the Rose District offers.