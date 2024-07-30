Tickets on sale for MJ - The Musical at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center

The four-time Tony Award winning new musical, MJ, is startin’ something in Tulsa this October and it’s time for you to be a part of it!

This hit musical’s First National Tour is set to take the stage October 15-20 at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center with tickets officially on sale starting at $35.

Everyone is familiar with Michael Jackson’s rise to fame and unique yet unparalleled artistry which comes to light in this musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour. MJ goes beyond singular moves and the signature sound of Michael Jackson, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Jackson into legendary status.

MJ - The Musical is part of Celebrity Attractions 2024-2025 Broadway season that includes Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Mrs. Doubtfire, Les Misérables, Clue, Back to the Future and Wicked.

If any of those shows sound enticing, season tickets are available for a limited time online or by phone (918-596-7111) Monday - Friday, 10:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.



