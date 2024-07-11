Took a little drive to Pops in Arcadia!

Sometimes you just have to get out on our Oklahoma roads and see where they take ya -- Like Pops in Arcadia on Route 66! It’s a great destination for the family if you’re looking for a quick drive or just a little time out of town! Outside... The GIANT pop bottle is impossible to miss! Inside... Check out nearly every flavor of soda you can imagine! They even have a restaurant with lunch & dinner available 7 days a week, plus they offer breakfast on Saturday & Sunday!

Pops 66

660 W Highway 66

Arcadia, OK 73007

