Took a little drive to Pops in Arcadia!

Pops on Route 66 in Arcadia

By Chase Thompson

Sometimes you just have to get out on our Oklahoma roads and see where they take ya -- Like Pops in Arcadia on Route 66! It’s a great destination for the family if you’re looking for a quick drive or just a little time out of town! Outside... The GIANT pop bottle is impossible to miss! Inside... Check out nearly every flavor of soda you can imagine! They even have a restaurant with lunch & dinner available 7 days a week, plus they offer breakfast on Saturday & Sunday!

Pops 66

660 W Highway 66

Arcadia, OK 73007

Pops in Arcadia

Drinks at Pops

