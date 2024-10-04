Travis Kelce wants to know “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?”

You’ve heard of Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader? Well, now we want to know, Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?

Travis Kelce will be hosting this new game show in which adult contestants have to answer sixth-grade level questions with the help of some famous faces.

Some of the celebrities viewers will find in the classroom include comedian Nikki Glaser, Thursday Night Football analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick, former NFL wide receiver Chad Ochocinco, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais, Vanderpump Rules actress Lala Kent and more.

The first three episodes of Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? premieres on Amazon Prime Video on October 16, with more episodes released every Wednesday.