Travis Kelce wants to know “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?”

Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?

By Caitlin Fisher

You’ve heard of Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader? Well, now we want to know, Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?

Travis Kelce will be hosting this new game show in which adult contestants have to answer sixth-grade level questions with the help of some famous faces.

Some of the celebrities viewers will find in the classroom include comedian Nikki Glaser, Thursday Night Football analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick, former NFL wide receiver Chad Ochocinco, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais, Vanderpump Rules actress Lala Kent and more.

The first three episodes of Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? premieres on Amazon Prime Video on October 16, with more episodes released every Wednesday.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!