Tulsa Drillers Are Home All This Week!

2022 Tulsa Driller's at OneOK

By Chase Thompson

Just as it’s starting to feel like Summer again, we’ve got some baseball games to cheer on OneOK! Tulsa Drillers have lots of fun & giveaways planned through the weekend down at the ballpark! ⚾

Tuesday 7/30 - $2 Tuesday with discounted tickets & concessions

Wednesday 7/31 - Back in the Park & $3 White Claws (first 100 dogs receive a Drillers Dog Bowl)

Thursday 8/1 - LIVE Noodling + Noodlers Sling Can Cooler (first 1,000 fans grab one at the gate)

Friday 8/2 - LIVE Noodling + Friday Night Fireworks (first 500 fans get a Noodler Bobblehead)

Saturday 8/3 - Back to School Backpack (first 1,000 kids score a new backpack)

Sunday 8/4 - FUNday Sunday @ 1pm (kids eat free + first 500 fans get a Drillers Sombrero)

