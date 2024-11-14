Tulsa Local Featured on Amazon Prime Video’s new “Buy It Now” Game Show

Amazon Buy It Now

By Caitlin Fisher

Amazon Prime Video has debuted a new game show called Buy It Now, where, similar to Shark Tank, contestants try to sell their products to protentional investors as well as “The 100,” a.k.a. potential customers. If their product gets chosen, it appears on an exclusive Buy It Now page on Amazon for people to actually purchase the product.

A Tulsa native, Chris Osse, invented the travel comfort product, Armbie, and will be featured on the next episode of Amazon’s Buy It Now.

In addition to getting his product featured on the Buy It Now page, he’s also looking to win the $20,000 prize.

Catch Chris’s episode on Wednesday, November 20 on Amazon Prime Video to see if he won big!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!