Tulsa Tech hosting back to school barber cut off!

Everyone deserves to look their best on their first day of school and if your kid(s) need their hair cut to help tie their outfit together, then Tulsa Tech’s barber students have you covered!

This Sunday, August 18 from 1-4 p.m., they are hosting a back to school barber cut off for all school age children!

Tulsa Tech barber and cosmetology students as well as instructors and alumni at their Peoria Campus will be providing FREE haircuts and styling on Sunday only!

The event will take place in the Cosmetology salon and Barber shop, located near the back of the campus. Guests can enter through the main entrance and be escorted to the salon.

No appointments are necessary and walk-ins are on a first-come, first served basis until 3:30 p.m. (Please have hair prepared for styling prior to arrival)

Guests can also expect free entertainment and the chance to win door prizes!



