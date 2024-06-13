U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Waves Fees at Lakes & Parks

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), which helps to maintain and regulate over 2,800 recreation areas nationwide, is giving us a few days of Summer fun for free! For those that regularly use boats ramps or swim the beaches at area lakes, you know there’s sometimes the hassle of the Daily Use Fee. 🙃





On Sunday, June 16th, and on Wednesday, June 19th, the fee is waved FREE of charge as the USACE celebrates their birthday and Juneteenth, respectively.

USACE Fee Waved

Oklahoma is blessed with a lot of natural beauty when it comes to some of our area lakes and rivers. If you’ve never experienced any of them or are looking for an excuse to get out and enjoy Summer, this is a great chance to check out some local spots! 🚤