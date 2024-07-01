VIDEO: Have you visited Thunderbird Berry Farm yet!?

Pick your own blueberries and blackberries!

Thunderbird Berry Farm (Caitlin Fisher)

By Caitlin Fisher

This weekend, I did the ultimate self care activity: berry picking!

I’ve been wanting to go for a while and finally made my way to Thunderbird Berry Farm in Broken Arrow and picked my own blueberries and blackberries!

@k95.5tulsa

I’ve found my new favorite #selfcareroutine : #berrypicking 🫐 Plus, it’s a delicious reward afterwards 🤭 - @cait_ontheradio #thunderbirdberryfarm #brokenarrowoklahoma #familyfun #fypage

♬ Live Your Beautiful Life - Gray Griggs

You can pick your own for $5/lb or $6.50/lb for pre-picked blueberries.

I loved that the staff had a whiteboard which listed the best rows for berry picking that day which helped me walk away with some deliciously ripe berries!

They also have the opportunity to pick your own flowers for $10 if interested.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!