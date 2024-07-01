VIDEO: Have you visited Thunderbird Berry Farm yet!?

This weekend, I did the ultimate self care activity: berry picking!

I’ve been wanting to go for a while and finally made my way to Thunderbird Berry Farm in Broken Arrow and picked my own blueberries and blackberries!

You can pick your own for $5/lb or $6.50/lb for pre-picked blueberries.

I loved that the staff had a whiteboard which listed the best rows for berry picking that day which helped me walk away with some deliciously ripe berries!

They also have the opportunity to pick your own flowers for $10 if interested.