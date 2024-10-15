VIDEO: Here’s a sneak peak of the brand new Scheels before it opens this Saturday

The brand new Scheels is set to open at Woodland Hills Mall on Saturday, October 19 and I had a privilege of getting a sneak peak of the store before it opens.

In my opinion, this is like an amusement park inside a mall with a Ferris Wheel, aquarium (in partnership with the Oklahoma Aquarium), Rollerball, candy store, kids zone and cafe on top of numerous items worth shopping for:

If you’re looking for anything that has to do with the outdoors, Scheels is the place you want to visit!

Be sure to attend their grand opening event happening on Saturday, October 19 at 7 a.m. for fun activities including food trucks, DJ, local mascots, marching bands, cheer teams and more before their doors open at 9:30 a.m.



