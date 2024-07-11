VIDEO: Many Gather to Honor Bixby Fire Lieutenant, Eric Guthrie

Nic Guthrie Bixby Fire Department

By Caitlin Fisher

On Tuesday, July 9, a memorial service was held for Bixby Fire Department’s Lieutenant Eric Guthrie who passed away in an off-duty tractor accident on July 3.

Guthrie’s funeral was held at New Beginnings Church in Bixby and included firefighters from towns like Mounds, Glenpool, Collinsville and more to pay their respects to Guthrie and his family.

As Guthrie was taken to a local cemetery to be laid to rest, many civilians lined the sides of the road to pay their respects as well.

If you would like to donate to Guthrie’s family, you can do so here.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!