VIDEO: Many Gather to Honor Bixby Fire Lieutenant, Eric Guthrie

On Tuesday, July 9, a memorial service was held for Bixby Fire Department’s Lieutenant Eric Guthrie who passed away in an off-duty tractor accident on July 3.

Guthrie’s funeral was held at New Beginnings Church in Bixby and included firefighters from towns like Mounds, Glenpool, Collinsville and more to pay their respects to Guthrie and his family.

As Guthrie was taken to a local cemetery to be laid to rest, many civilians lined the sides of the road to pay their respects as well.

If you would like to donate to Guthrie’s family, you can do so here.