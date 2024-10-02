VIDEO: Post Malone gifted a belt buckle by fan, gives the buckle from his belt to the fan in return

All you ever read or hear about Post Malone is how great of a person he is and this interaction with a fan further proves that point.
After one of his shows, Post went to say hi to his fans when he was gifted a belt buckle from one of them. Post was so touched by the gift that he took the buckle from the belt he was wearing and traded it with her.
WARNING: Videos use NSWF language
@postycph He even gave his other belt buckle to me, without me even asking for it 😭@Post Malone @Extra Posty #concert #postmalone #posty #postmaloneconcert #country ♬ original sound - Michelle (Postycph)
@postycph What is life 🥲 @Post Malone @Extra Posty #concert #postmalone #posty #postmaloneconcert #country ♬ original sound - Michelle (Postycph)