Visit Cait in Inola this Friday to help them win T-Mobile's Competition

Inola High School is currently third place in T-Mobile’s Friday Night 5G Lights Competition and the only school in Oklahoma in the running to win the $2 million dollar prize for their athletics department!

Cait is looking to help Inola score the win this Friday with a celebration before their game. Visit her starting at 5:30 p.m. at Longhorn Stadium for some music, games and full details on how you can help them win (HINT: like their pinned post here).

She’ll also be collecting donations for the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma so be sure to bring a non-perishable food item.