WATCH: Cait and Chase prank Matt to show them the money

Your Money could be worth money (NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

By Caitlin Fisher

You may be familiar with the viral #showmethemoney TikTok trend and if you are, then you had to know Cait and Chase couldn’t resist pranking Matt to show you the money:

@k95.5tulsa

We couldn’t resist throwing Matt under the bus this morning 🤭 We’ll be happier to show YOU the money with your chance to win $1,000 five times every weekday 🤑 NO PURCH. NEC. 8/12/24–9/27/24. US; 18+. Enter daily keyword at station website/apps (std. data rates apply). Rules: k95tulsa.com #showmethemoney #countrycashgrab #fypage #money #k95tulsa @cait_ontheradio @chaser918

♬ original sound - K95.5Tulsa

We’ll be way happier to show YOU the money five times every weekday with your chance to win $1,000 during our Country Cash Grab thanks to Dale and Lee’s Service - Heating, Air Conditioning and Plumbing!

Make sure you have the free K95.5 Tulsa app downloaded and listen in at 7 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 4 p.m. for the keyword to enter for your chance to win!

