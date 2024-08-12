WATCH: Cait and Chase prank Matt to show them the money

You may be familiar with the viral #showmethemoney TikTok trend and if you are, then you had to know Cait and Chase couldn’t resist pranking Matt to show you the money:

We’ll be way happier to show YOU the money five times every weekday with your chance to win $1,000 during our Country Cash Grab thanks to Dale and Lee’s Service - Heating, Air Conditioning and Plumbing!

Make sure you have the free K95.5 Tulsa app downloaded and listen in at 7 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 4 p.m. for the keyword to enter for your chance to win!