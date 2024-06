Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour – London, UK LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 21: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY AND NO COMMERCIAL USE AT ANY TIME. NO USE ON PUBLICATION COVERS). Taylor Swift performs on stage during the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Wembley Stadium on June 21, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) (Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Well, she did it again. Poor Taylor Swift has swallowed a bug for the second time mid-show.

According to “People,” this time it happened at her Eras Tour in London while doing an extended version of “All Too Well” and Tik Tok user @alexaelizabethh was recording and caught it the moment it happened.