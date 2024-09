Remembering 9/11 The names of the victims of the 9/11 terror attack are read during a remembrance ceremony on the 23rd anniversary of the September 11 terror attack on the World Trade Center at Ground Zero, in New York City on September 11, 2024. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images) (KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

Most of us remember where we were on this day 23 years ago. I was working overnights at a station in Houston. When I got home at 5am, I was watching “Independance Day”, fell asleep, left the TV on. When I woke up, I thought the movie was still playing. Then, reality hit.

May all of us remember with love today. Those who bravely responded, the families that are still grieving the loss of their loved ones.

May we stand together just as we did on 9.12.21.

I drew this all over my Starbucks cup.