Who I Am Listening To Right Now!

I love traditional country. I love going to honkytonks and hearing that steel guitar and fiddle. That’s just the way I was raised. My ear is drawn to that sound.

That’s not to say that I don’t like Morgan Wallen or the more pop sounding country songs, all I am saying is I grew up on George Strait. I have a type ha-ha!

When I first heard this guy sing, I was like “YES”! When I saw him live for the first time, I was blown away!

This dude works his butt off! He and his band are out there on the road pretty much the entire year, tonking it up!

He is finally getting his due. It took dang near half a decade and two albums, but you can now hear Randall King on your radio!

His very first single " I Could Be That Rain” was released last week. Hear it for yourself below!

When you get a chance, check out his new album too. It’s called " Into the Neon”. If you enjoy traditional country, there are 18 songs on there.

Some of my favorites are " Somewhere Over Us”, " Right Things Right”, and " I Don’t Whiskey Anymore”

If you don’t know who Randall King is now, you will! I hope you enjoy his music as much as I do!