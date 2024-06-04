You can now order a Hidden Valley Ranch Flight from HelloFresh

Hidden Valley Ranch

By Caitlin Fisher

Calling all ranch lovers! Hidden Valley Ranch has partnered with the meal-delivery service, HelloFresh for their new ranch dressing flights!

For a limited time, customers can order kits for $35 that include four types of ranch dressing to taste-test along with a bunch of snacks for dipping.

The four different ranches available to try are:

  • All Bay Long:  Ranch mixed with Old Bay Seasoning.
  • GoGoGochujang: (go-go-GO-choo-jayng)  Ranch with garlic powder and red chili paste.  (Gochujang is a chili paste used in Korean food.)
  • Goucho Rancho:  Southwest seasoning and chipotle powder.
  • Frankenranch:  Ranch mixed with Frank’s Red Hot.

The second round of these kits are set to drop on Monday, June 10 and include a plastic flask specifically meant to hold ranch dressing so you can always have ranch with you on the go!


