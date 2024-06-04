You can now order a Hidden Valley Ranch Flight from HelloFresh

Calling all ranch lovers! Hidden Valley Ranch has partnered with the meal-delivery service, HelloFresh for their new ranch dressing flights!

For a limited time, customers can order kits for $35 that include four types of ranch dressing to taste-test along with a bunch of snacks for dipping.

The four different ranches available to try are:

All Bay Long: Ranch mixed with Old Bay Seasoning.

Ranch mixed with Old Bay Seasoning. GoGoGochujang: (go-go-GO-choo-jayng) Ranch with garlic powder and red chili paste. ( Gochujang is a chili paste used in Korean food.)

Ranch with garlic powder and red chili paste. Goucho Rancho: Southwest seasoning and chipotle powder.

Southwest seasoning and chipotle powder. Frankenranch: Ranch mixed with Frank’s Red Hot.

The second round of these kits are set to drop on Monday, June 10 and include a plastic flask specifically meant to hold ranch dressing so you can always have ranch with you on the go!



