Zach Top!

Zach Top

By Jenny Law

I have seen Zach Top perform three times now and I am blown away! If you grew up on 90′s country, you would LOVE his debut album " Cold Beer and Country Music”!

We lost Keith Whitley way too soon. I swear sometimes that Zach’s voice has hints of Keith Whitley and Vince Gill.

If you haven’t seen Zach live yet, put that on the to do list! I have seen him three times now (at least) and he sounds amazing live!

He is out on the road with Lainey Wilson right now!

He has been throwing some covers into his set. Check this one out! SO GOOD.


