Ziggi’s Coffee Announces a Peach Perfect Summer Menu

Summer just got peachier with the arrival of new summer menu items at Ziggi’s Coffee, all highlighting the refreshing, vibrant and juicy flavor of peach!

Items found on Ziggi’s new peach summer menu include:

Peach Mango Paradise Fresherz – A lightly caffeinated iced treat featuring the divine flavors of peach and mango, topped with mango pieces starting at $4.95.

Just Peachy Energy Infusion – A refreshing Energy Infusion featuring the perfectly ripe combination of peach, passion fruit, white chocolate and Ziggi's Energy starting at $4.95.

Sparkling Peach Lemonade Boba – A refreshing lemonade featuring the invigorating flavors of sparkling peach and lemonade with the poppin' sensation of peach boba starting at $2.50. ( Available in kidZone (without Boba) as well.)

Peach Cobbler Muffin Top – A sweet snack packed with real peaches and topped with a brown sugar and cinnamon crumble for $3.99.

To make the summer even sweeter, customers who purchase a peachy item from Ziggi’s Coffee’s new menu through Monday, July 8, can enter for a chance to win a weekend getaway to Palisade, Colorado to attend the 56th annual Palisade Peach Festival. One lucky winner will receive an all-expenses-paid trip for two including a three-night hotel stay, transportation, airfare, two weekend passes to the festival and dining experiences from Thursday, August 15 to Sunday, August 18!



